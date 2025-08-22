Helena Crevar praises John Danaher's unmatched grappling intellect: "He knows the answer to any question"

ONE Championship's prized signee, Helena Crevar, owes her incredible rise to one of the brightest minds in grappling, the great John Danaher.

At just 18 years old, the BJJ ace has blossomed into one of the most fearsome forces in women's submission grappling, while under Danaher's guidance over at New Wave.

Appearing in an interview with the South China Morning Post, Crevar said Danaher recognized her true potential and was able to unlock it with meticulous detail.

"Definitely, he is very smart. I haven't trained under any coach that is like him. He knows the answer to any question or scenario in any position. So it's really remarkable how smart he is in jiu-jitsu."

Helena Crevar has always shown immense talent in 'The Gentle Art' at a young age. But her game really took off at 15 years old, around the time her family decided to relocate to Austin, Texas, so she could train full-time with Danaher.

Under the six-degree blackbelt's watchful eye, Crevar took the BJJ world by storm and became the youngest ADCC podium placer at 17 years old.

The New Wave team representative also captured multiple IBJJF world championships and Pan Championship, among other prestigious accolades.

Now, Crevar will take her talents to the home of martial arts, with Danaher closely watching over her.

Helena Crevar embraces status as the next face of women's grappling

With her undeniable talent and youthful exuberance, Helena Crevar believes she has what it takes to take women's submission grappling to the next level.

The American generational talent is up for the task and is ready to inspire more women to enter the sport. She told SCMP:

"I'm 18 years old, so I have a lot of years ahead of me to kind of represent this new era and you know, new age divisions for jiu-jitsu. So definitely for many years to come, I think," Crevar told the South China Morning Post.

