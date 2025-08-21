Helena Crevar ready to lead grappling's next generation: "Kind of represent this new era"

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu phenom Helena Crevar of the United States is positioning herself as the face of ONE Championship's women's submission grappling scene.

The 18-year-old Las Vegas native's youth, talent, and exuberance certainly give her a unique opportunity to accomplish this goal.

Helena Crevar told the South China Morning Post:

"I'm 18 years old, so I have a lot of years ahead of me to kind of represent this new era and new age divisions for jiu-jitsu. So definitely for many years to come, I think."

The New Wave Team star has already established herself as a generational talent.

Crevar rose to the scene as the youngest ADCC World Championship podium placer at just 17 years old, capturing silver in 2024.

Her impressive resume kept expanding in just a short amount of time, including multiple IBJJF World Championships and Pan Championships across different belt levels.

Under the tutelage of the legendary John Danaher in Austin, Texas, Helena Crevar is ready to conquer greater heights in the home of martial arts.

Fans and pundits alike expect the teenage prodigy to one day join the likes of the promotion’s submission grappling world champions, Kade and Tye Ruotolo, as well as Mayssa Bastos.

One thing's for sure, the American star's combination of technical excellence and finishing ability makes her the perfect ambassador for women's submission grappling on the world's largest martial arts platform.

Helena Crevar honored to expand women's jiu-jitsu on the global stage

Helena Crevar is thrilled about the opportunities that await her in ONE Championship's submission grappling division.

The BJJ ace views her signing as more than just a career milestone. It's a chance to elevate the entire sport, especially for women.

"I'm really excited to be able to sign with ONE Championship and fight at 145 or 155. So, it's going to be a new weight class, especially for grappling. But, I think that's really exciting, ONE Championship is expanding women's jiu-jitsu and everything. So, I really can't wait," Crevar said in the same interview.

For now, the date for the Las Vegas native's highly awaited promotional debut has yet to be confirmed.

However, her presence alone signals ONE Championship's commitment to elevating women's submission grappling.

