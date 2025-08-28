Adrian Lee promises quick finish for fans: "Make sure to get in there early because it's gonna be a fast one"

Adrian Lee envisions another quick night out in the office when he steps on the global stage of ONE Championship for the fourth time in a couple of weeks.

'The Phenom' hops back into action in a lightweight MMA tilt against ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35. Ahead of the contest, the young gun promises to keep his 100 percent finishing rate intact on September 5.

"I definitely say make sure to tune in. Make sure to get in there early because it's gonna be a fast one as always," Lee told the South China Morning Post before his next fight inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

Per his spotless 3-0 record, it's safe to say that the Prodigy Training Center standout is not biting more than he can chew.

The 19-year-old has finished all three of his opponents, Antonio Mammarella, Nico Cornejo, and Takeharu Ogawa, inside the distance. All of it have come by way of submission, with two arriving in the opening stanza.

Watch Adrian Lee's full interview with the South China Morning Post here:

Tye Ruotolo ready to stun Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35

While Adrian Lee is confident of racking up another highlight-reel moment and potentially a fourth US$50,000 performance bonus, overcoming someone of Tye Ruotolo's caliber won't be an easy task.

The submission grappling world champion has decent striking in his arsenal, and should the fight hit the canvas, Lee could be at the mercy of the American ground game wizard's assortment of finishing maneuvers.

For his part, Ruotolo is equally as fired up as Adrian Lee to open his MMA account with a finish.

"My plan is to get him out and finish the fight as soon as possible with what I’m the best at: jiu-jitsu. Slick and quick. That’s the plan," the 22-year-old Atos representative told ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 35 takes place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 5. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card, live in U.S. primetime, for free.

