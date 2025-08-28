Tye Ruotolo would jump at the chance to face Christian Lee for title as soon as possible: “I’m not scared of anyone”

  • home icon
By Atilano Diaz
Published Aug 28, 2025 04:16 GMT
Tye Ruotolo (Image by ONE Championship)
Tye Ruotolo [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States is not one to shy away from a challenge, even if that means heading straight into a world title shot despite just making his pro MMA debut.

The 22-year-old is supremely confident in his ability to compete with the very best in the sport, even if that means targeting reigning ONE lightweight MMA world champion ‘The Warrior’ Christian Lee.

Ruotolo will make his highly anticipated MMA debut against Christian’s little brother, ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video next weekend.

Despite having zero professional MMA experience, Ruotolo believes he has what it takes to defeat both Lees and become the champion.

Ruotolo told ONE Championship:

"I think we're ready to go. It would probably be something to talk with the team about, you know? But yeah, I'm ready to go. I know in my heart that I'm not scared of anyone, and I'm ready to fight. I'm ready to scrap. I know that I'm capable of putting away anybody in the world quickly, so yeah, I think we would be ready for [Christian Lee]."
ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and will stream in U.S. primetime on Friday, Sept. 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Tye Ruotolo predicts Adrian Lee finish: “Gonna be an extremely fast submission”

Tye Ruotolo is placing a hundred percent confidence in his grappling skills and says he will get ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee out of there quickly when the two meet at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video.

He told ONE:

"I think it's either gonna be an extremely fast submission within the first minute, or it's gonna be a late round two finish by either TKO or submission."

Edited by Aziel Karthak
