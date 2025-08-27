  • home icon
  • Tye Ruotolo sees no other way Adrian Lee fight ends apart from a finish: “Gonna be an extremely fast submission”

By Atilano Diaz
Modified Aug 27, 2025 03:48 GMT
Tye Ruotolo [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States is predicting fireworks when he makes his highly anticipated professional MMA debut against Singaporean-American star ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video next weekend.

The 22-year-old grappling phenom will face Lee in a three-round battle of American standouts.

Ruotolo believes the stylistic matchup between his world-class submission grappling and Lee's well-rounded MMA skill set will produce an absolute spectacle for fans and will likely not go to the judges’ scorecards.

Ruotolo told ONE Championship:

"I think it's either gonna be an extremely fast submission within the first minute, or it's gonna be a late round two finish by either TKO or submission."

Ruotolo and Lee offer fans an interesting clash of styles when the two meet in the ONE Championship ring, and he may be right. This fight will likely not go the distance.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and will stream in U.S. primetime on Friday, Sept. 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Tye Ruotolo says he wants to prove himself "against the best" ahead of Adrian Lee matchup

American jiu-jitsu star Tye Ruotolo has wanted to make his MMA debut for a long time, and he admits he’s always had Adrian Lee on his mind as his first opponent.

Now that the two will meet in the ring at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video next weekend, Ruotolo is looking to prove he can match up with the best.

He told ONE:

"You know, I just, I always want to prove myself against the best. I always thought that I could beat Gordon [Ryan], you know, so I always wanted a crack at him, you know."

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

