Tye Ruotolo says Adrian Lee's background is legit: "I didn't realize that he was very similar to how I am"

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo holds his upcoming opponent, Adrian Lee, in high regard.

Ad

The Costa Rica-based warrior swaps the rashguard for four-ounce gloves for the first time in his professional career when the promotion returns to the iconic Lumpinee Stadium for its next American primetime showcase, ONE Fight Night 35, on Friday, Sept. 5.

This will mark Ruotolo's debut in the all-encompassing discipline. He and Lee collide in a lightweight MMA joust.

Tye Ruotolo has done all his homework on his 19-year-old opponent ahead of fight night, and he's been thoroughly impressed by the young Singaporean-American's credentials and legendary martial arts background.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"He comes from the Lee family, you know. I didn't realize that he was very similar to how I am in jiu-jitsu, you know, since he was a little kid, you know, training his whole life," the 22-year-old told Clocked N Loaded.

Watch Tye Ruotolo's exclusive interview with Clocked N Loaded here:

Ad

What's at stake for Tye Ruotolo and Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35

Both men have a lot on the line inside the Mecca of Muay Thai next month.

For Lee, a win over the Atos representative will move him to 4-0 in his career.

'The Phenom' has finished all his opponents inside the distance, and another massive victory over the American grappling specialist should push him closer to the upper echelons of the lightweight MMA division.

Ad

Ruotolo, on the other hand, opens his MMA account on the card. Should he bag a win over someone of Lee's caliber, he could prove that he has enough skills to make a run for two-sport world title glory in ONE Championship.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch these two in action at ONE Fight Night 35, live in U.S. primetime, for free on Friday, Sept. 5.

In the main event, Jackie Buntan and Stella Hemetsberger square off for the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.