Adrian Lee ready to execute game plan against Tye Ruotolo: "I'm pleased with everything"

Adrian Lee is expressing complete satisfaction with his preparation as he puts the finishing touches on his strategy for facing submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35.

The 19-year-old Singaporean-American prospect has finalized his approach for the submission specialist, who is making his MMA debut, inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, September 5.

"I'm pleased with everything. I have a solid game plan, and I plan on getting in the ring and executing it," Adrian Lee told the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The Prodigy Training Center product's confidence reflects his satisfaction with the comprehensive preparation he's completed alongside his brother, two-division ONE MMA world champion Christian Lee.

The youngest member of MMA's most prominent fighting family enters this crucial lightweight bout carrying a perfect 3-0 professional record with three first-round submission victories.

North American fans can watch this lightweight clash get underway at ONE Fight Night 35, live in U.S. primetime, for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Adrian Lee's full interview with SCMP here:

Adrian Lee confident he can submit Tye Ruotolo

Though neutralizing the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion's bread and butter will come with its challenges, Lee has left no stone unturned to prep himself for the challenge.

In fact, the 19-year-old believes he could pull off a finish on the canvas against the feared ground game wizard.

"Tye Ruotolo is very accomplished in the grappling space, and it'll be a great test for my grappling, too. I flew in some amazing grapplers to help me with this camp. I'm confident that if we go to the ground, I can submit him too," he shared in the same interview.

His straightforward commitment to execution showcases his readiness to carry on his mission in the lightweight MMA division at ONE Fight Night 35.

