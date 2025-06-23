Adrian Lee says building his brand is part of success in combat sports: “I think that’s a big part of MMA”

ONE Championship lightweight rising MMA fighter 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee of the United States has all the makings of a star. And if he plays his cards right, the 19-year-old Mililani, Hawaii resident, can reach a level of superstardom unprecedented.

Lee, who comes from the famous Lee fighting family of ONE Championship, is undefeated in professional MMA competition, having fought three times for the world's largest martial arts organization since making his debut last year.

But he doesn't just let his fists do the talking.

'The Phenom' knows how important it is to establish his brand, which is why he has taken a keen interest in promoting himself on YouTube as an athlete.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lee talked about how important having an online presence is for a fighter.

'The Phenom' stated:

"Vlogging, photography, and videography are all something I’ve been trying to get into. I just started up my YouTube channel not too long ago. I think that’s a big part of MMA, your brand is a big part of the MMA scene and how people see and perceive you."

Adrian Lee invites fans to check out and subscribe to his YouTube channel: "It’s fun to do"

19-year-old mixed martial arts prodigy 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee is slowly but steadily increasing his following on YouTube, as the youngster focuses on growing his fanbase.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Lee said:

"That’s just something I’ve been trying to grow, just to add on to my MMA career. Since I have the time and it’s fun to do, that’s just another thing I’ve been doing."

