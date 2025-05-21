“I'm just truly so grateful and lucky” - Adrian Lee living his best life as a ONE Championship fighter

Adrian Lee voiced his gratitude for being able to pursue a career in mixed martial arts.

Lee, aged nineteen, has changed his life tremendously over the last year. The younger brother of Christian and Angela made his professional MMA debut in June 2024 and has since won three consecutive fights, all by submission.

'The Phenom' has earned three US$50,000 performance bonuses during his ONE tenure, making him a highly touted prospect in the lightweight MMA division.

Lee recently posted a video on his YouTube channel and had this to say about pursuing his dreams in MMA:

"I have really big aspirations in the sport, and I'm just truly so grateful and lucky to be able to do what I love every single day."

Adrian Lee started his professional MMA journey by defeating Antonio Mammarella by second-round submission. The American-Singaporean superstar needed less time for his two other wins, against Nico Cornejo and Takeharu Ogawa, ending them with a first-round submission.

Watch Lee's previously mentioned YouTube video below:

Adrian Lee describes Ruotolo brothers' striking as "litte bit awkward"

Adrian Lee's latest MMA appearance featured a 63-second submission win against Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172. The bonus-winning performance proved the nineteen-year-old sensation deserves a step up in competition.

'The Phenom' has recently been tied to rumors of a potential fight against one of the Ruotolo brothers, Tye and Kade, who are ONE grappling world champions who've transitioned to MMA.

While speaking to ONE, Lee had this to say about the Ruotolos needing to polish their striking skills:

"When they strike, it’s a little bit awkward, but they tie it well into their wrestling and grappling because their wrestling and grappling are at such a high level."

Kade Ruotolo, the four-time lightweight submission grappling world champion (6-0 in ONE grappling), has fully committed to MMA. Similar to Adrian Lee, Kade has fought three times and won every appearance by submission.

Meanwhile, Tye Ruotolo, the three-time welterweight submission grappling world champion (8-0 in ONE), hasn't made his professional MMA debut.

Tye plans to fight in MMA for the first time later this year. The 22-year-old is coming off a grappling world title defense against Dante Leon on May 2.

