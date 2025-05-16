“It’s a little bit awkward” - Adrian Lee thinks Kade and Tye Ruotolo’s striking still needs a lot of work

19-year-old mixed martial arts prodigy 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee of the United States and Singapore isn't one to brag, but he will call it how he sees it.

Ad

Looking at how Kade Ruotolo fared in his three MMA fights in ONE Championship so far, Lee admits he views the Ruotolo twins as still being a little green in the striking department.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lee talked about the Ruotolo's striking skills and shared his thoughts.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Phenom' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"When they strike, it’s a little bit awkward, but they tie it well into their wrestling and grappling because their wrestling and grappling are at such a high level."

Lee has been mentioned as a potential opponent for Tye Ruotolo, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt world champion and the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling king.

Ad

The Hawaii resident is confident he can get the job done against either Ruotolo, should potential showdowns with the twins materialize.

Adrian Lee says it may be a mistake for Tye Ruotolo to fight him: "Personally, I don’t think I’m a good matchup for him"

'The Phenom' Adrian Lee believes Tye Ruotolo needs to steer clear of him for the time being, because the Singaporean-American star says the Atos Jiu-jitsu representative is simply not ready at this stage.

Ad

Lee told ONE:

"Honestly, I was surprised when Tye Ruotolo called me out for his MMA debut. Personally, I don’t think I’m a good matchup for him. I don’t think I’d be what a good feeder for him is, if that’s what he’s looking for. But I’m excited for that match."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Adrian Lee's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.