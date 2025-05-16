“It’s a little bit awkward” - Adrian Lee thinks Kade and Tye Ruotolo’s striking still needs a lot of work

19-year-old mixed martial arts prodigy 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee of the United States and Singapore isn't one to brag, but he will call it how he sees it.
Looking at how Kade Ruotolo fared in his three MMA fights in ONE Championship so far, Lee admits he views the Ruotolo twins as still being a little green in the striking department.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lee talked about the Ruotolo's striking skills and shared his thoughts.
'The Phenom' told the world's largest martial arts organization:
"When they strike, it’s a little bit awkward, but they tie it well into their wrestling and grappling because their wrestling and grappling are at such a high level."
Lee has been mentioned as a potential opponent for Tye Ruotolo, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt world champion and the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling king.
The Hawaii resident is confident he can get the job done against either Ruotolo, should potential showdowns with the twins materialize.
Adrian Lee says it may be a mistake for Tye Ruotolo to fight him: "Personally, I don’t think I’m a good matchup for him"
'The Phenom' Adrian Lee believes Tye Ruotolo needs to steer clear of him for the time being, because the Singaporean-American star says the Atos Jiu-jitsu representative is simply not ready at this stage.
Lee told ONE:
"Honestly, I was surprised when Tye Ruotolo called me out for his MMA debut. Personally, I don’t think I’m a good matchup for him. I don’t think I’d be what a good feeder for him is, if that’s what he’s looking for. But I’m excited for that match."
