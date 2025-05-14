"That'd be a great fight" - Adrian Lee welcomes potential lightweight MMA duel against Tye Ruotolo

Adrian Lee has responded to the callout of reigning ONE welterweight submission world champion Tye Ruotolo for a possible lightweight MMA clash, and the young phenom said he's open to it.

Speaking to ONE Championship recently, Lee believes that the stylistic matchup with Ruotolo is going to be great, especially since they both have top-tier grappling skills, as he proclaimed:

"I think that'd be a great fight. I think he's a great athlete. Him and his brother, Kade, they're phenomenal wrestlers and grapplers, and that really helps tie into their MMA game because of how dynamic they are. Their type of grappling style is more suited for MMA."

'The Phenom' has a three-fight win streak since his pro debut in June 2024 at ONE 167, where he submitted Antonio Mammarella. His latest win was against Takeharu Ogawa last March 23 at ONE 172 with a first-round submission finish.

Meanwhile, Ruotolo has an equally impressive win streak: eight straight victories in submission grappling matches in the ONE Championship.

Aside from Tye, Lee is also linked to a potential battle with his twin brother, Kade, because they are in the lightweight division.

Adrian Lee reveals his grand plan with his professional MMA career and the possibility of becoming the GOAT

The Singaporean-American rising star has also set his sights on a potential run toward the 26-pound golden belt. But he is not just aiming for one world title, but targets multiple championships.

Once he captures multiple world titles, Lee said that he would be part of the pound-for-pound greats and eventually the GOAT conversations, as he told the world's largest martial arts organization in a recent interview:

"My main focus is to be the best possible mixed martial artist in the world. That means getting to the title in MMA and winning multiple titles."

