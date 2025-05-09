“Just working on some logistics” - Tye Ruotolo says MMA debut will come sooner rather than later

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States is fixated on the next chapter of his fighting career.

Ad

The 22-year-old Atos Jiu-jitsu product is looking to follow in the footsteps of his twin brother Kade, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, and transition into the sport of mixed martial arts.

Ruotolo is coming off a successful world title defense, as he defeated Canadian rival Dante Leon at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

After his fight, Ruotolo addressed the media. The 22-year-old said about his impending MMA debut in ONE:

"Very soon. Just working on some logistics side of things, but I can’t wait to scrap. I’m ready to go."

Kade Ruotolo is currently 3-0 as an MMA fighter.

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video was broadcast live from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, May 3rd.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tye Ruotolo has no plans of leaving jiu-jitsu behind as he pursues MMA greatness: "It’s really hard to master it"

Tye Ruotolo is looking forward to making his professional mixed martial arts debut in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Ad

But the 22-year-old says jiu-jitsu will always be a part of who he is, as he chases perfection in the gentle art.

He told ONE Championship:

"It’s really hard to master it. Nobody will ever master jiu-jitsu. But I feel like my brother and I have a pretty good head start."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Tye Ruotolo's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.