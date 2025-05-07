“I know jiu-jitsu more than anyone”- Tye Ruotolo says desire to feel like a white belt again fuels his MMA drive

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States is euphoric after his hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Canadian rival Dante Leon last weekend.

Ruotolo successfully retained his gold with a gutsy performance against Leon at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, and after the fight, he declared himself as the best in the world, alongside twin brother Kade.

Speaking to the media at the ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video post-event presser, Ruotolo told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"You know, we were training at a high level from when we were sh*ting our diapers. I feel like I know jiu-jitsu more than anyone, in the most humble way possible."

After his latest title defense, Ruotolo now shifts his focus to the all-encompassing sport of mixed martial arts, as he works towards making his MMA debut in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, May 3rd. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tye Ruotolo rates his performance against Dante Leon: "I kind of smashed him pretty good"

Despite not getting the submission over Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video, Tye Ruotolo still gave himself a pretty good rating.

He took home a unanimous decision victory over the Canadian to retain his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title last weekend.

Ruotolo told ONE Championship:

"Out of ten, I’d maybe give it a six or seven. I felt like I kind of smashed him pretty good, but I didn’t get the sub. That’s what I always come to do."

