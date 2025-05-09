  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  "I plan to do huge things in the sport" - Adrian Lee glad to share his inspiring MMA rise with his doting fans

“I plan to do huge things in the sport” - Adrian Lee glad to share his inspiring MMA rise with his doting fans

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified May 09, 2025 08:33 GMT
Adrian Lee - Photo by ONE Championship
Adrian Lee - Photo by ONE Championship

Rising ONE Championship lightweight MMA star Adrian Lee is one of the best young talents in the world of mixed martial arts today. Luckily for fans, Lee is documenting his rise through the world's largest martial arts organization and is sharing it online on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

You can follow the 19-year-old's journey in ONE Championship by subscribing to his channel.

youtube-cover
Lee told his fans:

"I'm going to keep documenting about it because, you know, I love my life. Everything's great and um, I plan to do huge things in the sport. So, make sure to stick."

Lee comes from ONE Championship royalty, as a member of the famed family in Hawaii. His older siblings are none other than former ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee, and two-division ONE world champion 'The Warrior' Christian Lee.

The 19-year-old is a perfect 3-0 in ONE Championship, with all victories coming by way of finish.

Adrian Lee cherishes ONE Championship debut as "truly one of the best things that has ever happened"

There's no denying that 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee was destined for greatness in ONE Championship. And in June 2024, he finally made his promotional debut.

Lee took home a second-round submission victory over Australian veteran Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video. According to the youngster, making his debut in the world's largest martial arts organization is a memory that will last forever.

He said:

"Just three months after that match was when I signed with ONE Championship, and that was truly one of the best things that has ever happened in my life, you know. I still remember the day how excited I truly was because all three of my older siblings were in ONE Championship."

