Adrian Lee says his ONE debut will forever be a core memory: “One of the best things that has ever happened in my life”

ONE Championship lightweight MMA prodigy 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee of the United States and Singapore says making his professional debut in the world's largest martial arts organization will be part of his core memories.

The 19-year-old rising star fought his first match in ONE at ONE 167 on Prime Video last June 2024, where he took home a second-round submission win over Australia's Antonio Mammarella.

Taking to his official YouTube channel, Lee said of the experience:

"Just three months after that match was when I signed with ONE Championship, and that was truly one of the best things that has ever happened in my life, you know. I still remember the day how excited I truly was because all three of my older siblings were in ONE Championship."

Today, the 19-year-old Prodigy Training Center representative is a perfect 3-0 in his young career, with all of his wins coming by way of finish.

Fans can't wait to see 'The Phenom' back in action inside the Circle.

Adrian Lee says offensive repertoire growing at a fast pace: "There's a bunch of different things I want to try"

'The Phenom' Adrian Lee says he's getting better and better by the day.

The 19-year-old Singaporean-American rising star is constantly honing his skills back home in Hawaii at Prodigy Training Center, guided by big brother Christian Lee, the reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight and lightweight MMA world champion.

'The Phenom' said he feels he's unstoppable:

"So, when I fight someone who can stop my takedown, I'm gonna beat him up. Probably take him down again or knock them out. I don't know. There's a bunch of different things I want to try and I'm only three fights in."

