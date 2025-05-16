“That’s not really my main focus” - Adrian Lee open to grappling matches in the future once he completes MMA goals

Adrian Lee isn't focused on pursuing submission grappling in ONE Championship.

In June 2024, Lee, the younger brother of ONE legends Christian and Angela, made his highly anticipated promotional debut last year. 'The Phenom' has since validated his massive expectations with three consecutive submission wins.

At 19 years old, Lee has the potential to become an all-time great under the ONE banner. While speaking to the promotion, he was asked about his interest in competing in submission grappling alongside MMA:

“Honestly, I’d be open to taking some grappling matches and even going for the grappling belt in ONE Championship, but that’s not really my main focus."

Adrian Lee last fought on March 23, defeating Takeharu Ogawa by first-round submission at ONE 172. 'The Phenom' walked away with another $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Watch Lee submit Ogawa with an Anaconda choke at ONE 172 below:

Adrian Lee was "surprised" that Tye Ruotolo wants to fight him in MMA

On May 2, Tye Ruotolo extended his welterweight submission grappling world title run with a unanimous decision win against Dante Leon.

The 22-year-old grappling phenom has increased his interest in MMA, where his twin brother, Kade Ruotolo, holds a 3-0 record.

Tye plans to make his professional MMA debut later this year. The American superstar has a potential opponent in mind - Adrian Lee.

While speaking to ONE, Lee reacted to Ruotolo calling him out by saying:

“Honestly, I was surprised when Tye Ruotolo called me out for his MMA debut. Personally, I don’t think I’m a good matchup for him. I don’t think I’d be what a good feeder for him is, if that’s what he’s looking for. But I’m excited for that match.”

Tye Ruotolo, a former IBJJF world champion, has solidified himself as a world-class grappling talent with an 8-0 record in ONE. The 22-year-old has confidence he will smoothly transition to MMA, similar to Kade Ruotolo.

Meanwhile, Adrian Lee was born into MMA through his family, featuring ONE legends Christian Lee and Angela Lee. Therefore, Lee's experience advantage in the sport could prove too much for Ruotolo's debut.

