“I don’t think I’m a good matchup for him” - Adrian Lee shocked that Tye Ruotolo wants to fight him in MMA debut

Adrian Lee warned Tye Ruotolo to be careful of what he wishes for.

The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion made it clear that he'll finally make his long-awaited mixed martial arts debut.

Unsurprisingly, the 22-year-old BJJ ace didn't want an easy test and expressed his desire to battle the 19-year-old MMA phenom right off the bat.

Speaking to ONE, the youngest of the famed Lee brood addressed Ruotolo's challenge and claimed he'd make the youngest IBJJF world champion pay.

“Honestly, I was surprised when Tye Ruotolo called me out for his MMA debut. Personally, I don’t think I’m a good matchup for him. I don’t think I’d be what a good feeder for him is, if that’s what he’s looking for. But I’m excited for that match.”

Adrian Lee and Tye's twin brother and fellow ONE world champion Kade Ruotolo each raced to an incredible 3-0 start in their respective MMA careers. Naturally, this pair of rising lightweight stars was linked to a potential match-up.

Looks like Tye Ruotolo wants to crash the party and take on 'The Phenom' himself in his first foray in four-ounce gloves.

The Atos standout is coming off a successful world title defense against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 earlier this month.

Tye Ruotolo unfazed by Adrian Lee's well-rounded skills

Adrian Lee is the youngest brother of two-division MMA kingpin Christian Lee and former atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee. Given his lineage, it's not surprising that the Prodigy Training Center athlete notched three submission wins in as many fights in the home of martial arts.

Despite Lee's impeccable start, Tye Ruotolo is confident he can more than hold his own and perhaps steal Lee's thunder in a potential match-up. He told ONE:

"I'm ready for Adrian, I don't really have anyone in mind. That's the first one they threw at me, so that's the first name I'm sticking with. But whoever they want to throw at me, I'm ready to go, I'm excited to scrap, for sure."

