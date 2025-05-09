“I'm down to fight whoever” - Tye Ruotolo ready to scrap with Adrian Lee, other contenders for impending MMA debut

Tye Ruotolo's MMA debut is inching closer - and while the when is still up in the air, the “who” might already be shaping up.

Coming off his trilogy win over Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31, the reigning welterweight submission grappling champ confirmed backstage that Adrian Lee’s name has been floated as a possible opponent. But if it’s up to Ruotolo, he’s not fussing about who’s across from him.

"They just mentioned the Adrian Lee match," he said. "No one else has been mentioned. I'm down to fight whoever. So, whoever they think is going to be a good match, we go."

That all-in attitude has been consistent throughout Ruotolo’s rise, whether it’s MMA, grappling, or rehashing old rivalries. And if fans want to see him run it back with familiar names in a new setting, he’s open to that, too.

Watch the ONE Fight Night 31 behind-the-scenes below:

“Always game to fight anyone” - Tye Ruotolo willing to rehash rivalries after ONE Fight Night 31 win

There’s no shortage of talent waiting on the sidelines, and there are plenty of potential matchups that fans would jump at. Tye Ruotolo knows it.

"Yeah, absolutely. For sure. Always game to fight anyone no matter who it is, just as long as it really makes sense for the people and for everyone involved," he said. "Mica's a tough fighter for sure. In no-gi, we've had a lot of great scraps. And in the gi, we've had a lot of great scraps—with him and my brother both."

With his striking coming along and an arsenal of submissions at the ready, Ruotolo’s long-awaited MMA debut feels closer than ever. All that’s left now is to confirm a name and a date.

