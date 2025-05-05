“Always game to fight anyone” - Tye Ruotolo willing to rehash rivalries after ONE Fight Night 31 win

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo said he is open to all-comers after his successful defense last week. They may include old rivals like Mica Galvao of Brazil.

He spoke about it even before claiming the victory at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Ruotolo told JitsMagazine in an interview:

"Yeah, absolutely. For sure. Always game to fight anyone no matter who it is, just as long as it really makes sense for the people and for everyone involved. Mica's a tough fighter for sure. In no-gi, we've had a lot of great scraps. And in the gi, we've had a lot of great scraps—with him and my brother both."

Watch the interview below:

Tye Ruotolo and Galvao last met in the 2022 World Jiu-Jitsu IBJJF Championship, with the latter winning on points. Galvao, however, was later stripped of the title after he tested positive for a prohibited substance, and Ruotolo declared the winner.

Prior to it, they also faced off in the 2021 FloGrappling WNO Championship. The American jiu-jitsu ace won the scrap by split decision.

Tye Ruotolo makes it a second successful title defense at ONE Fight Night 31

Tye Ruotolo made it a second successful defense of the welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 31 after defeating Canadian challenger Dante Leon by unanimous decision in the co-headlining bout.

The California-based fighter was the aggressor for the duration of the contest. But Leon showcased top-notch defense to take the reigning champion to the full route of 10 minutes. In the end, though, it was Ruotolo who earned the nod of the judges.

The win at ONE Fight Night 31 was in follow-up to Tye Ruotolo's first successful defense of the welterweight submission grappling world title in April last year. There he defeated Izaak Michell of Australia by submission.

By defeating Leon, meanwhile, Ruotolo took the lead in their head-to-head matchup at 2-1, having fought twice previously outside of ONE Championship.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 31 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

