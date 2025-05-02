“I got my knee strong again” - Tye Ruotolo admits injury scare gave him a newfound appreciation for his career

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo is coming off a serious injury. It was an episode that he said was tough but nonetheless provided added perspective on his career.

The 22-year-old Atos standout injured his knee last August outside of ONE Championship that kept him out for the rest of 2024 and well into the new year.

In an interview with the promotion, Ruotolo shared what he had to go through in his rehab and how it has impacted the way he sees his career now. He said:

“I got my knee strong again and I'm super happy and super grateful just to have the opportunity to be back on the mats. It really made me realize how much I took for granted, just even competing. So, I'm really happy to have another opportunity to scrap for my belt.”

Prior to getting hurt, Tye Ruotolo was last in ONE action in July, where he defeated South African phenom Jozef Chen by decision in their catchweight (186 pounds) submission grappling scrap.

The win extended the California-based fighter's undefeated run in ONE Championship to seven straight.

Tye Ruotolo looks to mark return from injury with successful title defense

Now fully healed from his injury, Tye Ruotolo looks to mark it with a successful defense of the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

The reigning divisional king is featured at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He will take on the challenge presented by Canadian powerhouse Dante Leon.

In an interview with JitsMagazine on YouTube, Ruotolo expressed his excitement to get back into action after what for him was an eternity because of injury.

"I can't wait. Got my ONE title defense coming up shortly. I was out of commission for a little bit, and I'm chomping at the bit to be back in action."

ONE Fight Night 31 will be the second defense of Ruotolo of the world title that he won in November 2023. His first defense was in April last year, finishing Australian challenger Izaak Michell midway into their 10-minute clash.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch ONE Fight Night 31 live at U.S. primetime.

