ONE Fight Night 31 preview and prediction: Tye Ruotolo vs. Dante Leon 

It's time to determine the best 185-pound grappler on planet Earth. ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video will serve as the culmination of the heated rivalry between ONE welterweight submission grappling kingpin Tye Ruotolo and his fierce rival Dante Leon.

With each combatant scoring a victory over the other in their first two meetings, the head-to-head deadlock will finally have a conclusion this Friday, May 2, inside the fabled grounds of Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

This 10-minute contest pits Ruotolo's dynamic submission hunting against Leon's methodical pressure game.

The 22-year-old Atos standout loves to instigate wild scrambles and secure an advantage from the chaos that ensues. Leaving your neck or limb unguarded for even a split second is enough for Ruotolo to lock in his signature D'Arce choke or 'Ruotolotine'.

The youngest IBJJ world champion's relentless pressure is also unmatched, like a growing avalanche that just keeps coming non-stop.

The challenger Leon, on the other hand, is one of the most well-rounded and cerebral minds in BJJ. The Canadian uses strong wrestling entries to establish his top game, while his guard retention and ability to attack off his back are some of his many strong points.

Like Ruotolo, the Pedigo Submission Fighting man is also a physical specimen and won't back down in a grueling war of attrition.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in US Primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America

Prediction: Tye Ruotolo via unanimous decision

With seven victories in ONE under his belt, Tye Ruotolo will have the edge in experience and will keep attacking as long as there's time on the clock.

The 22-year-old BJJ ace should make up for lost time after his lengthy lay-off from injury and just shoot out of the canon right away. After exchanging some heavy collar ties, the champ is likely to take this to the ground via one of his nifty trips and force Leon on the defensive.

The challenger has already dealt with Ruotolo's suffocating top game before, and will look to keep the champ from passing his guard. However, Leon could leave his neck open when chasing for sweeps, and Ruotolo is likely to latch on to it with a guillotine or D'Arce as soon as a window opens.

Leon, however, is defensively sound and should be able to escape. The 29-year-old's best bet will be to chase after leg locks, which should give him a 'catch' if he threatens the champ.

However, the Ruotolos' leglock defense is pretty much bulletproof. Tye Ruotolo is likely to retain his 26 pounds of gold after 10 minutes of grappling brilliance.

