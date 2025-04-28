“I’ve felt more than he’s felt” - Tye Ruotolo feels Dante Leon hasn’t experienced the battles he’s been in over the years

There's a reason why Tye Ruotolo is considered the "youngest veteran" in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Along with his twin brother and fellow ONE world champion Kade Ruotolo, the prodigious BJJ prodigies have been grappling at a high level since their juvenile days.

At just 22 years old, Ruotolo has already achieved a resume worthy of the Hall of Fame. This includes being the current ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion and the record as the youngest IBJJF world champion, among many notable accolades.

Ruotolo has figured in so many high-profile and high-stakes submission matches in his decorated career, which gives him the utmost confidence against anybody in the world.

That experience that can only be honed through years of high-level competition gives Ruotolo an edge, especially in his upcoming world title defense at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video.

This Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium, the Atos standout will share the ring with surging challenger Dante Leon for 26 pounds of gold.

As far as the credentialed Ruotolo is concerned, there's a huge gap in experience between him and the impressive Canadian grappler. He told ONE Championship:

“I just think I know more jiu-jitsu than him in the sense where I’ve had more rolls than he’s had. I’ve felt more than he’s felt."

Tye Ruotolo admits Dante Leon's guard is a tough nut to crack

Having competed against Leon on two separate occasions, Tye Ruotolo acknowledged that the 29-year-old supreme athlete is a worthy adversary.

While the 185-pound submission grappling king submitted his rival the last time they faced each other, Leon made him really work to get that finish. Speaking to ONE, Ruotolo said:

“I remember he was strong and flexible, and he’s very safe. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. He’s well-rounded, so he’s a hard guy to put away. But that’s why I’m trying to think of some more creative things as of late to get through that little shell.”

