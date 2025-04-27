"The match is gonna be over pretty quick" - Tye Ruotolo eyes swift victory in world title defense vs Dante Leon

Tye Ruotolo expects an early night at ONE Fight Night 31. Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok this Friday night, May 2, Ruotolo—the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion—will put his 26 pounds of gold on the line against multi-time IBJJF gold medalist, Dante Leon.

Ad

The two BJJ stars will co-main another loaded night of fights, airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada.

Ad

Trending

This is not the first time Ruotolo and Leon would meet on the mat. Outside of ONE Championship, the two have gone toe-to-toe twice and are currently deadlocked at one win apiece. Still, Ruotolo is confident that his victory over Leon will come fast and furious at ONE Fight Night 31.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

During a recent interview, Ruotolo told the promotion:

"All I know is I’m just gonna come in hot like I usually do. And, as long as I’m a good version of myself, I think the match is gonna be over pretty quick."

Ad

Tye Ruotolo's confidence is by no means misguided

Through seven appearances with the promotion, Tye Ruotolo is a perfect 7-0 with big finishes against Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, Dagi Arslanaliev, and Izaak Michell.

Along the way, the Atos Jiu-Jitsu star has etched his name in the ONE history books, becoming the first and, thus far, only ONE welterweight submission grappling world titleholder in promotional history.

Ad

Ad

However, many believe that Dante Leon will be, without a doubt, Ruotolo's biggest test to date in ONE.

Making his promotional debut late last year, Leon made quick work of Bruno Pucci, submitting Angela Lee's husband in two minutes. Less than a month later, the Canadian returned to the ring and landed a dominant decision victory over two-time ONE world title challenger Tommy Langaker.

Will Leon score his biggest win yet and do what no man has done inside the Circle yet? Or will Ruotolo continue his dominant reign on martial arts' biggest global stage?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.