"The match is gonna be over pretty quick" - Tye Ruotolo eyes swift victory in world title defense vs Dante Leon

Tye Ruotolo expects an early night at ONE Fight Night 31. Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok this Friday night, May 2, Ruotolo—the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion—will put his 26 pounds of gold on the line against multi-time IBJJF gold medalist, Dante Leon.
The two BJJ stars will co-main another loaded night of fights, airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada.
This is not the first time Ruotolo and Leon would meet on the mat. Outside of ONE Championship, the two have gone toe-to-toe twice and are currently deadlocked at one win apiece. Still, Ruotolo is confident that his victory over Leon will come fast and furious at ONE Fight Night 31.
During a recent interview, Ruotolo told the promotion:
"All I know is I’m just gonna come in hot like I usually do. And, as long as I’m a good version of myself, I think the match is gonna be over pretty quick."
Tye Ruotolo's confidence is by no means misguided
Through seven appearances with the promotion, Tye Ruotolo is a perfect 7-0 with big finishes against Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, Dagi Arslanaliev, and Izaak Michell.
Along the way, the Atos Jiu-Jitsu star has etched his name in the ONE history books, becoming the first and, thus far, only ONE welterweight submission grappling world titleholder in promotional history.
However, many believe that Dante Leon will be, without a doubt, Ruotolo's biggest test to date in ONE.
Making his promotional debut late last year, Leon made quick work of Bruno Pucci, submitting Angela Lee's husband in two minutes. Less than a month later, the Canadian returned to the ring and landed a dominant decision victory over two-time ONE world title challenger Tommy Langaker.
Will Leon score his biggest win yet and do what no man has done inside the Circle yet? Or will Ruotolo continue his dominant reign on martial arts' biggest global stage?
ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.