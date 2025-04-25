“He’s a hard guy to put away” - Tye Ruotolo admits it’s challenging to find openings in Dante Leon’s guard

Reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo knows all too well how challenging it is to penetrate Dante Leon's guard.

The 22-year-old BJJ sensation has dueled the Canadian grappler on two separate occasions and has had trouble in both matches.

It's only fitting that the trilogy of this epic rivalry be settled in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2 inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium.

In an exclusive interview with ONE, Ruotolo shared how he must bring his A-game to ensure he'll keep 26 pounds of gold on his shoulders.

“I remember he was strong and flexible, and he’s very safe. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. He’s well-rounded, so he’s a hard guy to put away. But that’s why I’m trying to think of some more creative things as of late to get through that little shell.”

While Leon bested Tye Ruotolo in their first encounter, the Atos standout avenged that loss with a submission victory in their rematch.

Even in victory, the youngest IBJJF world champion had to get creative to lock in that guillotine finish with just 10 seconds left in their match.

Tye Ruotolo says Dante Leon rarely makes mistakes

Tye Ruotolo has learned that playing the waiting game against Dante Leon doesn't work since his rival is extremely cautious and meticulous.

The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling kingpin shared that the best way to crack the Canadian's guard is by putting immense pressure and forcing him to commit lapses.

"He's stable," he told ONE Championship. "He doesn't make a lot of mistakes. Explosive. He’s for sure a formidable opponent no matter what."

