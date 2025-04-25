  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "Find solutions to modern-day problems" - Tye Ruotolo on staying ahead of the ever-evolving BJJ curve

"Find solutions to modern-day problems" - Tye Ruotolo on staying ahead of the ever-evolving BJJ curve

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Apr 25, 2025 02:13 GMT
Tye Ruotolo | Image credit: ONE Championship
Tye Ruotolo [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo is treating jiu-jitsu as an endless puzzle to keep him sharp with current trends within the sport and innovate with new techniques.

Ad

This mindset and method of Ruotolo were revealed during his recent talk with ONE Championship. He said:

"I love coming up with new stuff, trying to figure out new problems, find solutions to modern-day problems. And, yeah, I'll do my best to stay up to date."

The 22-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu savant is currently preparing for his championship showdown with rival Dante Leon on May 2 for the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 in front of the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

This will be his third meeting with the Canadian contender after they each won a match apiece in the first two matches. Additionally, it will be Ruotolo's second defense of his 26-pound golden belt.

Tye Ruotolo reiterates the importance of grappling in life, especially during street fights

The Atos representative has doubled down on the importance of knowing jiu-jitsu for everyone as it can protect them from any trouble, especially on the streets.

Ad

According to Ruotolo, grappling can be used by anyone because most of the time fights end up on the ground and they can almost instantly neutralize the opposition, as he told Inside Fighting in another recent interview:

"You don't need to throw up punches in the street. Sometimes you grab a guy and that's it. It's done, you know. And then, yeah, so it was really cool for that matter, you know, like, 80 percent of fights end up going to the ground or get connected anyways, you know."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

About the author
Anatoly Pimentel

Anatoly Pimentel

Twitter icon

Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.

Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.

Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.

Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications