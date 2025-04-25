"Find solutions to modern-day problems" - Tye Ruotolo on staying ahead of the ever-evolving BJJ curve

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo is treating jiu-jitsu as an endless puzzle to keep him sharp with current trends within the sport and innovate with new techniques.
This mindset and method of Ruotolo were revealed during his recent talk with ONE Championship. He said:
"I love coming up with new stuff, trying to figure out new problems, find solutions to modern-day problems. And, yeah, I'll do my best to stay up to date."
The 22-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu savant is currently preparing for his championship showdown with rival Dante Leon on May 2 for the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 in front of the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
This will be his third meeting with the Canadian contender after they each won a match apiece in the first two matches. Additionally, it will be Ruotolo's second defense of his 26-pound golden belt.
Tye Ruotolo reiterates the importance of grappling in life, especially during street fights
The Atos representative has doubled down on the importance of knowing jiu-jitsu for everyone as it can protect them from any trouble, especially on the streets.
According to Ruotolo, grappling can be used by anyone because most of the time fights end up on the ground and they can almost instantly neutralize the opposition, as he told Inside Fighting in another recent interview:
"You don't need to throw up punches in the street. Sometimes you grab a guy and that's it. It's done, you know. And then, yeah, so it was really cool for that matter, you know, like, 80 percent of fights end up going to the ground or get connected anyways, you know."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.