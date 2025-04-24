  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “He doesn't really fall for any traps” - Tye Ruotolo on what makes Dante Leon a tricky adversary to deal with

“He doesn't really fall for any traps” - Tye Ruotolo on what makes Dante Leon a tricky adversary to deal with

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Apr 24, 2025 08:43 GMT
Tye Ruotolo and Dante Leon - Photo by ONE Championship
Tye Ruotolo and Dante Leon - Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States admits upcoming opponent Dante Leon of Canada poses some interesting threats to his world title reign.

Ad

In fact, Ruotolo believes Leon is more than a capable opponent, and described his adversary as 'tricky'.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo talked about Leon and why he thinks he's such a dangerous opponent.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 22-year-old American superstar said:

"He's super well-rounded. He's very smart in the sense of where he's hard to set up. He doesn't really fall for any traps. He's very secure."

Ruotolo recognizes Leon as a formidable opponent with exceptional awareness on the mats, and believes the Canadian's calculated approach to grappling makes him one of the toughest possible matchups in the division.

Ad

Fans won't have to wait long to see these two trade submissions in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Tye Ruotolo to defend welterweight submission grappling belt against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

22-year-old Tye Ruotolo of the United States is set to make his way back to the ONE Championship ring to take on Canadian grappler Dante Leon with the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title on the line.

Ad

The two go to war in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications