“He doesn't really fall for any traps” - Tye Ruotolo on what makes Dante Leon a tricky adversary to deal with

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States admits upcoming opponent Dante Leon of Canada poses some interesting threats to his world title reign.

In fact, Ruotolo believes Leon is more than a capable opponent, and described his adversary as 'tricky'.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo talked about Leon and why he thinks he's such a dangerous opponent.

The 22-year-old American superstar said:

"He's super well-rounded. He's very smart in the sense of where he's hard to set up. He doesn't really fall for any traps. He's very secure."

Ruotolo recognizes Leon as a formidable opponent with exceptional awareness on the mats, and believes the Canadian's calculated approach to grappling makes him one of the toughest possible matchups in the division.

Fans won't have to wait long to see these two trade submissions in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Tye Ruotolo to defend welterweight submission grappling belt against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

22-year-old Tye Ruotolo of the United States is set to make his way back to the ONE Championship ring to take on Canadian grappler Dante Leon with the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title on the line.

The two go to war in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

