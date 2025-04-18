“It’s good for your soul” - Tye Ruotolo raves about the physical and mental benefits of practicing ‘The Gentle Art

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States was busy over the past several months just trying to get his body and mind right, as he recovered from injury.

But even being sidelined and unable to compete on the global stage of ONE Championship, Ruotolo just could not keep himself away from the mats. He said he continued to train jiu-jitsu whenever and wherever he could, because it not only helped his mind and body recover, but also his soul.

The 22-year-old told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"Jiu-jitsu is not good for your body, quite frankly. It’s good for your soul."

Tye Ruotolo is ready to make the next defense of his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title when he takes on Canadian star Dante Leon.

The two trade submissions in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tye Ruotolo out to prove he's still the best with win over Dante Leon: "No one on the planet can hang with me"

22-year-old American grappling superstar Tye Ruotolo can't wait to step back inside the ONE Championship ring and re-establish his dominance with a win over Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

Ruotolo is confident he can prove once again that he's the best in the world at his weight class.

The Atos Jiu-jitsu star said:

"I want to make sure that no one on the planet can hang with me even close to my size. And you know, it's all about beating the bigger guy too."

