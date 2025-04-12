“A lot of drama and a lot of bulls***” - Dante Leon says grapplers must stay clear of unnecessary stress to achieve growth

After two impressive victories in ONE Championship, former IBJJF no-gi champion Dante Leon is stepping into the biggest opportunity of his professional career.

Ad

Leon is ready to challenge ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo for his gold early next month, and he wants to seize the moment.

One secret to Leon's success over his career, according to the Canadian star himself, has been to distance himself from all the drama and unnecessary outside influence in training.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Leon talked about having the discipline to stay the course in his training, in order to perfect his craft.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The 29-year-old told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I think the main thing is developing an environment that you truly like to be in. A lot of jiu-jitsu gyms have a lot of drama and have a lot of bulls*** attached to them, and have a lot of, kinda like social clubs, kinda like high school, and people’s feelings get hurt, and all kinds of things are done and said."

Ad

Needless to say, Leon is excited for the chance to become a ONE world champion, and is currently hard at work preparing for the fight of his life.

Dante Leon to challenge Tye Ruotolo for welterweight gold at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

29-year-old Canadian BJJ superstar Dante Leon is ready to step into the ring with American icon Tye Ruotolo to compete for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship.

Ad

The two are set to lock horns at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Dante Leon's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.