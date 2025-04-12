“A lot of drama and a lot of bulls***” - Dante Leon says grapplers must stay clear of unnecessary stress to achieve growth

After two impressive victories in ONE Championship, former IBJJF no-gi champion Dante Leon is stepping into the biggest opportunity of his professional career.
Leon is ready to challenge ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo for his gold early next month, and he wants to seize the moment.
One secret to Leon's success over his career, according to the Canadian star himself, has been to distance himself from all the drama and unnecessary outside influence in training.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Leon talked about having the discipline to stay the course in his training, in order to perfect his craft.
The 29-year-old told the world's largest martial arts organization:
"I think the main thing is developing an environment that you truly like to be in. A lot of jiu-jitsu gyms have a lot of drama and have a lot of bulls*** attached to them, and have a lot of, kinda like social clubs, kinda like high school, and people’s feelings get hurt, and all kinds of things are done and said."
Needless to say, Leon is excited for the chance to become a ONE world champion, and is currently hard at work preparing for the fight of his life.
Dante Leon to challenge Tye Ruotolo for welterweight gold at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video
29-year-old Canadian BJJ superstar Dante Leon is ready to step into the ring with American icon Tye Ruotolo to compete for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship.
The two are set to lock horns at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 2.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
