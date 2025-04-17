“The biggest injury I’ve had” - Tye Ruotolo reveals the severity of knee injury that kept him out of action

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States has been out of action for quite some time now, and it has been months since we've seen him in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 22-year-old Atos Jiu-jitsu superstar was last seen in action at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video, scoring a unanimous decision victory over South African star Jozef Chen to retain his world title.

Ruotolo says that his time away from competition was due to a debilitating injury, the likes he had never experienced before.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"It was the biggest injury I’ve had in jiu-jitsu. I’ve had some torn ligaments before in my knee, but nothing quite to the extent and the amount of damage I did this last time."

Needless to say, fans have missed seeing Tye Ruotolo in action, and they won't have to wait long to see the American superstar back on the mats.

Ruotolo returns to the ONE Championship ring in a few weeks' time to defend his gold.

Tye Ruotolo battles Dante Leon in trilogy match at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

22-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu athlete Tye Ruotolo will put the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title up for grabs when he takes on Canadian opponent Dante Leon in a trilogy match.

The two lock horns in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

