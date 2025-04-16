“Knockouts, blood, and gore” - Submission grappling king Tye Ruotolo says the allure of MMA is getting harder to resist

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States says he may not be able to keep from making his mixed martial arts debut for long.
Tye's twin brother Kade, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, already made his MMA debut in ONE Championship, and is currently sitting at a perfect 3-0 with three finishes as an MMA fighter.
Of course, this has a lot to do with Tye wanting to transition to the all-encompassing sport himself.
Speaking to Combat Sports Today in a recent interview, Tye Ruotolo talked about why he is itching to make an MMA debut.
The 22-year-old said:
"You know, from an entertainment standpoint, I would have to argue and say, yeah, for sure, MMA is going to be more exciting. You got knockouts, blood and gore, you know."
But before Ruotolo can even think about MMA, he needs to first take care of business against a very dangerous opponent in his next welterweight submission grappling world title defense.
Tye Ruotolo to put welterweight submission grappling gold on the line against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video
22-year-old American grappling star Tye Ruotolo is ready to put his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title on the line against talented Canadian opponent Dante Leon.
The two trade submissions in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 2.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
