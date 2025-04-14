“Young and invincible” - Dante Leon pushing himself to the limit to perfect his BJJ craft

After a quick 2-0 start to his ONE Championship run, Dante Leon is setting his sights on 26 pounds of gold.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 2, Leon will return to the iconic venue for a highly anticipated clash with reigning and defending ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo, at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

Despite having nearly 200 matches to his credit, Leon is only 29 years old. With a lot still left in the tank, the Canadian BJJ specialist has no qualms about pushing himself to the absolute limit to achieve grappling greatness.

“I do have my eye on the gym, and I am in the gym very, very often, like I said," Leon told ONE Championship in a recent interview. "But I’m not strapped down, tied down to it, which is good. You take those years when you’re young, when you can really bust your a**, and you don’t need a lot of sleep."

He added:

"You don’t need a lot of self-care. You can kinda push through it when you’re young and you’re invincible.”

Dante Leon looks to extend his unbeaten streak while snapping Tye Ruotolo's at ONE Fight Night 31

Through two appearances with the promotion, Dante Leon has established himself as one of the premier grapplers in ONE Championship.

Making quick work of Bruno Pucci at ONE Fight Night 26—submitting the MMA standout in just over two minutes—Leon returned a month later and bagged another big win. This time, against the former two-time ONE world title challenger, Tommy Langaker.

Now, he has the chance to do what no man has done before—defeating Kade Ruotolo on martial arts' biggest global stage. Will Leon snap Ruotolo's undefeated streak at ONE Fight Night 31, or will the Atos BJJ star continue his dominant reign over the welterweight grappling division?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

