"Slick matchup" - Fans split down the middle ahead of super fight  between Tye Ruotolo and Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

The prevailing sentiment on social media these days is that for the first time in his ONE Championship career, Tye Ruotolo may have finally found a worthy opponent in Dante Leon.

Ruotolo is slated to defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against Leon in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.

When the world's largest martial arts organization shared a clip showcasing Leon's latest performances under its banner on Instagram, the majority of fans in the comment section expressed concerns that Ruotolo might face a tough challenge this time around.

Read the comments below:

Comments from Instagram

It's easy to understand why so many feel that way. Leon has quickly made an impact in the promotion with his first two outings.

For his maiden assignment in December 2024, the two-time IBJFF no-gi world champion made light work of Bruno Pucci, authoring a submission victory in just two minutes.

The Canadian standout reported for duty weeks later, earning a thrilling decision victory over former ONE lightweight submission grappling world title challenger Tommy Langaker.

These victories have just strengthened Leon's case for a shot at Ruotolo's 26 pounds of gold.

Dante Leon is no stranger to Tye Ruotolo

As Dante Leon gains momentum, Tye Ruotolo will undoubtedly leverage his familiarity with the Canadian grappler when the two square off at ONE Fight Night 31.

Both men first crossed paths in 2020 when Leon prevailed, walking away with a hard-fought decision victory over Ruotolo. A year later, Ruotolo exacted revenge by submitting Leon with a guillotine choke.

Now, Ruotolo has his sights on breaking the deadlock in his rubber match with Leon, which will air for free in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

