WATCH: Welterweight submission grappling king Tye Ruotolo's collection of soul-snatching finishes in ONE Championship

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Apr 08, 2025 15:42 GMT
Tye Ruotolo [Photo via ONE Championship]
Tye Ruotolo has one thing that is always guaranteed when he reports for duty — he fights for the finish.

The has been clear ever since the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion joined the promotion in 2022, collecting four submissions in his seven consecutive wins.

To build excitement for his upcoming bout, the world's largest martial arts organization recently shared a highlight reel showcasing these impressive finishes:

Among his many submissions, Ruotolo's most memorable came when he retained his divisional crown against Izaak Michell at ONE Fight Night 21 in April 2024.

Though Michell presented a formidable challenge to Ruotolo by operating behind his vaunted wrestling background to take the defending world champion to the mat, the savvy American showcased his technical prowess to fend off the hard-nosed Australian's advances.

Once in his rhythm, Ruotolo executed a flawless sweep to seize the mount position. From there, he quickly transitioned to Michell's back, fastening a modified rear-naked choke called "Ruotolotine" to force the tap.

Check out that impressive finishing sequence posted by ONE Championship on Instagram below:

Tye Ruotolo suits up for action at ONE Fight Night 31

Tye Ruotolo will be making his second defense of the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.

There, the American phenom is set to go head-to-head with rising contender Dante Leon of Canada, happening live in U.S. primetime at the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ruotolo will try to extend his unbeaten streak to eight matches, while Leon has his sights on pulling off a stunning upset against the most high-profile opponent of his promising career.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air for free in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

Nissi Icasiano

A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.

Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.

Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.

In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
