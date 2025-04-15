Grappling superstar Tye Ruotolo says he and twin brother Kade were practically born into jiu-jitsu before they “had a choice”

Tye Ruotolo and his twin brother Kade Ruotolo were practically born into Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The two submission grappling world champions have been tearing up the BJJ scene since they were kids, and Tye revealed that he and his brother essentially had no choice but to dominate.

In an interview with Combat Sports Today, the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion said he and his brother were quickly put into BJJ when they turned three years old.

Tye Ruotolo said:

"Kade and I, we were put into jiu-jitsu before we had a choice or even a chance, before we were potty trained, we were scrapping on the mats."

That early start ultimately became the twin brothers' strong foundation in the sport, and they rode that start into Hall-of-Fame-worthy careers.

Kade captured world titles in the EBI, Who's Number One, ADCC, and Craig Jones Invitational, and is the inaugural and reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

Tye, meanwhile, has one IBJJF and two WNO world titles in his trophy cabinet beside his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

The 22-year-old phenom now looks to defend his ONE Championship gold when he returns from a year-long injury layoff.

Tye will defend his throne against two-time IBJJF No-Gi world champion Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Tye Ruotolo takes pride in his status as one of the biggest submission grappling stars in ONE Championship

ONE Championship has heavily pushed submission grappling over the past three years, and one of the biggest names that helped elevate the sport is Tye Ruotolo.

The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion is a perfect 7-0, with four submission wins, in the promotion.

In the same interview with Combat Sports Today, Ruotolo said:

"I'm grateful for the opportunity, and it feels good being able to take ONE into North America and to represent, you know. It's such an amazing platform."

Watch Tye's entire interview below:

