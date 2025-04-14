"Back in the lab training jiu-jitsu" - Kade says Tye Ruotolo has left no stone unturned for world title defense vs. Dante Leon

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo recently revealed that he and his twin brother Tye's attention has shifted back to gentle art.
This is after Tye's next world title defense was officially announced on May 2 against the surging contender Dante Leon for the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31, which takes place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
In a recent interview with the Bangkok Post, Kade said that they are back in the gym preparing for Leon, as he shared:
"We'll be back in the lab training jiu-jitsu and preparing for Dante."
Check out Kade Ruotolo's interview below:
This match against the Canadian challenger will be Tye's comeback on the ONE Championship stage after beating Jozef Chen last July 2024 at ONE Fight Night 23 in a catchweight submission grappling battle.
It also marks the third meeting between Tye and Leon, as they split their first two meetings with one win apiece.
Since that victory, Tye has been busy helping Kade prepare for his MMA fights against Ahmed Mujtaba and Nicolas Vigna, as he has both defeated them via first-round submission finishes.
Kade Ruotolo looking forward to the championship battle between Tye and Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31
During the same interview with the Bangkok Post, the Atos representative expressed his excitement to see the trilogy match between two of the best submission artists in the world today.
But Kade Ruotolo sees his twin brother getting his hands raised against Dante Leon, as he stated:
"Absolutely. Tye is the toughest guy I know. Dante is an absolute tough matchup. I'm super excited to see it. I know my brother has more than the capabilities to get the job done. Last time, it was an awesome match."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.