Kade believes twin brother Tye Ruotolo will be in for ‘an absolutely tough matchup’ vs. Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

Kade Ruotolo believes his brother, reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo, is in for a tough test against Canadian powerhouse Dante Leon.

Ad

Earlier this month, it was revealed on The Ariel Helwani Show that Ruotolo would return to the Circle on May 2 when ONE Championship heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

There, Tye Ruotolo will put his 26 pounds of gold on the line against Leon in one of the most anticipated grappling clashes of the year.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking with the Bangkok Post, Kade opened up on his twin brother's first title defense of the year:

"Absolutely. Tye is the toughest guy I know. Dante is an absolutely tough matchup. I’m super excited to see it. I know my brother has more than the capabilities to get the job done. Last time, it was an awesome match."

Ad

Ad

Tye Ruotolo and Dante Leon are 1-1 going into ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

ONE Fight Night 31 will be the third meeting between Tye Ruotolo and Dante Leon, the first coming in 2020 at Grapplefest 8. On that night, Leon came out on top via a referee's decision.

The following year, Ruotolo would even the series with a guillotine submission win under the WNO Championships.

Ad

Ad

Now, two of the greatest grapplers on the planet will settle things on martial arts' biggest global stage. Ruotolo added:

"I believe my brother will get the win via submission. My brother's a dog. You know, they're one and one technically on paper. There's a little bit of history there.

"And yeah, Dante's real sharp. He just submitted the ADCC champion in the absolute. In my opinion, around my weight class, he's the number one contender apart from my brother and I."

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.