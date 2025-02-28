“Hopefully, someone good” - Kade Ruotolo awaiting worthy challenger for his lightweight submission grappling throne

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion turned mixed martial arts fighter Kade Ruotolo of the United States has declared his intention to focus fully on his budding MMA career, where he is now a perfect 3-0 after another stellar victory last week.

But the 22-year-old Californian admits he will need to defend his submission grappling belt soon.

Ruotolo is coming off a first-round submission win over previously unbeaten Nicolas Vigna at ONE 171: Qatar.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post, Ruotolo says he looks forward to getting back to submission grappling next to defend his throne.

The Atos Jiu-Jitsu representative said:

"We’ve just got to keep bringing out these amazing matches, like Tye-Dante, my next MMA match, and, hopefully, we’ll see who we got coming up to defend my title. We don’t know who yet, but hopefully someone good."

ONE 171: Qatar was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, last Thursday, February 20. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand via watch.onefc.com or on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel.

Kade Ruotolo thanks fans for 'that glowing feeling' following third-straight MMA win at ONE 171: Qatar

American phenom Kade Ruotolo has now won his third straight as a mixed martial arts fighter, and he has all of his fans to thank for the unyielding support.

He told Bangkok Post:

"That feeling after the win, that glowing feeling you get that you can’t even explain it, is because of the fans. So honestly, thank you guys so much for all supporting [us], and hope you guys catch the next one."

