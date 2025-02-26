“My brother and I can beat anybody in the world” - Kade Ruotolo says he’d take a title shot vs Christian Lee in a heartbeat

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion and now mixed martial arts star Kade Ruotolo of the United States would not think twice about taking a shot at reigning two-division king 'The Warrior' Christian Lee.

Ruotolo is fresh off another first-round submission victory with an arm-triangle choke over Nicolas Vigna at ONE 171: Qatar last week, his third straight as an MMA fighter.

When asked if he would be willing to fight for the title in his next match, there was no hesitation in Ruotolo's mind.

He told Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a post-fight interview:

"Personally, I know I would do it. But my coaches might be like ‘Hey, you might need a couple more before you take the title shot.’ They’d be mad if I agreed right away. But no, personally, like I said, I believe not just me, but my brother and I can beat anybody in the world in MMA at our weight. We believe in our abilities."

ONE 171: Qatar was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, last Thursday, February 20. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com or on the official YouTube channel.

Kade Ruotolo wishes Nicolas Vigna well after ONE 171 dominance: "Hopefully, he’s not too banged up"

Kade Ruotolo beat Nicolas Vigna up pretty badly before forcing him to tap out at ONE 171: Qatar and the 22-year-old wants to wish his fallen foe a quick recovery.

He told Bangkok Post:

"I was definitely a hundred percent surprised at his durability. The first heel hook and the knee, I felt the ankle pop really bad. And I was like 'oohhh' I hate feeling that feeling. And then the knee, of course, as well. We just wish him a speedy recovery, hopefully, he’s not too banged up."

