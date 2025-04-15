American BJJ star Tye Ruotolo is proud to be among the faces representing the growing roster of submission grappling athletes in ONE Championship.

The reigning ONE welterweight world champion shared this in an interview with Combat Sports Today, highlighting how the platform that the promotion has given submission grapplers like him has been a great one for the sport.

The California-based fighter said:

"I'm grateful for the opportunity, and it feels good being able to take ONE into North America and to represent, you know. It's such an amazing platform."

Watch the interview below:

Tye Ruotolo, along win twin brother and lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade, joined ONE Championship in 2022. They were among the first submission grapplers to showcase their skills in the "Home of Martial Arts."

He has had a lot of success since, undefeated in seven matches to date while becoming a world champion along the way.

Tye Ruotolo defends welterweight submission grappling gold at ONE Fight Night 31

Tye Ruotolo looks to sustain the winning momentum he has built in ONE Championship when he returns to action next month, defending the welterweight submission grappling gold.

The Atos standout will defend his world title against Canadian Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will mark the second defense of Tye Ruotolo of the championship belt he won in November 2023.

The contest will also be the third meeting between Ruotolo and Leon, having fought one another twice before outside of ONE Championship, taking a victory each.

Entering ONE Fight Night 31, Ruotolo was last in action last July, where he took on and defeated by unanimous decision South African phenom Jozef Chen in a catchweight (186 lbs) submission grappling showdown.

Out to dethrone him is Leon, who has gotten his ONE Championship journey to a great start, winning his first two matches since making his promotional debut in December last year.

Ruotolo vs. Leon serves as the co-headlining match at ONE Fight Night 31, which will be available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

