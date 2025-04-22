Dante Leon says friendship with Giancarlo Bodoni full of respect: “I don’t think we ever gave each other anything”

Canadian jiu-jitsu powerhouse Dante Leon is excited to see friend and fellow grappling ace Giancarlo Bodoni join him in ONE Championship. He said they have gone through a lot together and have brought the best from each other in training and in competition.

Texas native and two-time ADCC gold winner Bodoni is confirmed to make his debut at ONE 173 in Denver, Colorado, U.S.A., on Aug. 1. He is going up against fellow American Rafael Lovato Jr. in a middleweight submission grappling clash.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Dante Leon shed light on the relationship he has built with Bodoni, whom he went up against hard and defeated in last year's ADCC World Championships to win the bronze in the absolute division.

The 29-year-old Pedigo Submission Fighting standout said:

“When we trained together, when we lifted together, I don’t think we ever gave each other anything. If somebody did something or got something on somebody, it was always respected. It was always applauded, and I don’t think that tournament [ADCC] was any different."

The Bodoni-Lovato match is part of the marquee ONE 173: Denver event, which marks the return of ONE Championship to the United States for the third year in a row.

For more information on ONE 173: Denver, check out onefc.com.

Dante Leon looks to fulfill ONE Championship world title goal in next match

While Giancarlo Bodoni prepares to embark on his ONE Championship journey, Dante Leon is looking to take his campaign in the promotion to a higher level and fulfill his world title goal in his next match.

Leon will vie for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against reigning divisional king Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2. It will be the co-headlining match of the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Leon has gotten his ONE campaign to a solid start, winning his first two matches since making his promotional debut in December last year. His latest victory was by unanimous decision over Tommy Langaker of Norway, thrusting him to the No. 1 contender spot.

Ruotolo, meanwhile, will defend the world title he won in November 2023 for the second time at ONE Fight Night 31, which will be available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

