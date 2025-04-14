3 reasons why Giancarlo Bodoni could shake up ONE Championship's submission grappling ranks

One of the brightest stars in the submission grappling scene today, Giancarlo Bodoni, has agreed to take his talents to ONE Championship.

The 29-year-old BJJ black belt will showcase his suffocating yet technically sound style against grappling legend Rafael Lovato Jr. at ONE 173: Denver. This middleweight submission grappling showdown will be part of the promotion's return to 'The Mile High City' at the Ball Arena on Aug. 1.

That said, here are three reasons why Giancarlo Bodoni has the potential to become one of the biggest names in ONE Championship's submission grappling ranks.

Giancarlo Bodoni has been mentored by best minds in the sport

Giancarlo Bodoni started his BJJ journey under the watchful eye of Rillion Gracie. He went under the radar in his first few years in the competitive scene before surprising everybody when he claimed gold at the 2019 IBJJF No-Gi World Championships as a brown belt.

Bodoni credits his remarkable improvement to BJJ royalty Lucas Lepri, particularly his impeccable guard-passing skills. The Florida native eventually received his black belt from Lepri in 2020.

In a bid to continue pursuing the sport at the highest levels, Bodoni packed his bags and moved to Austin, Texas, where he now trains under the brilliant mind of John Danaher at New Wave Jiu-Jitsu.

Giancarlo Bodoni has beaten the best in his weight class

While Bodoni received recognition for his accomplishments in the IBJJF scene, it was his triumphs at ADCC that made him an absolute fan-favorite.

The 29-year-old introduced himself to the big leagues with a magnificent run in the 2022 ADCC World Championship -88 kilogram division, where he bested four adversaries, including decorated champion Matheus Diniz.

Bodoni nabbed his second straight gold when he defeated Jay Rodrigues in the 2024 final, making him the first consecutive -88kg champion.

Giancarlo Bodoni is a bruiser and a technical savant

What makes Bodoni a unique individual is his unique mix of brutish power and elegant technique.

His pressure-passing is undoubtedly one of the best in the game, which is made even deadlier by his creativity when it comes to his entries. The New Wave Jiu Jitsu star has also proven that he's no slouch off his back since his impenetrable guard game has been constantly improving over the years.

Don't miss Giancarlo Bodoni's ONE debut at ONE 173: Denver. Follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for updates on this developing card.

