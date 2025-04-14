American grappling superstars Giancarlo Bodoni and Rafael Lovato set to lock horns at ONE 173: Denver

ONE Championship is setting the stage for two decorated American BJJ standouts for a middleweight submission grappling showdown.

The home of martial arts announced that Giancarlo Bodoni and Rafael Lovato Jr. will make their promotional debuts at ONE 173: Denver on August 1.

Bodoni has quickly established himself as one of the most promising talents in the grappling world. The New Wave BJJ standout captured ADCC gold in the 88kg division in 2022, defeating the legendary Lucas "Hulk" Barbosa in the finals.

He showcased technical prowess and a calculated approach to repeat the feat in 2024, this time beating B-Team standout Jay Rodriguez for the gold.

Lovato Jr, on the other hand, brings a wealth of experience to this matchup. The former Bellator MMA Middleweight World Champion boasts an 11-0 MMA record and an equally impressive resume in submission grappling.

The 41-year-old legend is a multiple-time IBJJF World Champion and was the second American to win the prestigious Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Championship as a black belt.

This contest will pit the new generation versus the old guard as Bodoni's explosive modern style clashes against Lovato's methodical, pressure-based approach.

The Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, will serve as the perfect backdrop for this highly anticipated grappling clash.

Confirmed fights for ONE 173: Denver

The August 1 card at The Ball Arena is shaping up to be an outstanding showcase of martial arts excellence. ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex will return from injury to unify the world titles against her former training partner, interim queen Denice Zamboanga.

Elsewhere, British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison will be cutting his retirement short as he returns against Myanmar's hero Soe Lin Oo in an explosive three-round bantamweight Muay Thai affair.

