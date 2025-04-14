Liam Harrison to tap into his technical prowess vs aggressive Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173: Denver: "I do have to go back to that more"

After losing to Seksan Or Kwanmuang last September 2024 at ONE 166: Denver, British combat sports icon Liam Harrison will have the opportunity to redeem himself in front of the Ball Arena crowd on Aug. 2, as he is slated to face Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai match.
Before making his highly anticipated return on the global stage, Harrison gave his thoughts about the approach that he would be employing against Soe Lin, and according to him, he would use more of his fight IQ to nullify the Burmese's aggressive approach.
'Hitman' shared this during his recent interview with the South China Morning Post, saying:
"For my fight against Soe Lin Oo, there might have to be phases in that fight where I do have to go back to that more technical style and stuff."
Watch Liam Harrison's interview here:
Harrison is looking to collect his third victory under the world's largest martial arts organization and potentially end his professional career on a high note before hanging up the gloves for good.
Liam Harrison reveals his other endeavors as a coach and a gym owner
The Bad Company representative is not only confined to being a fighter alone because he has been investing in his portfolio as a coach and a business owner while still competing at the highest level.
In the aforementioned interview, Harrison also said that he has built his reputation as a coach and a gym owner outside the ring, and he has been doing it for over a decade now:
"I started doing these seminars probably 15 years ago, even maybe a little bit more, building up my reputation as a coach. And I've got all sorts of other things going on. I'm co-owner of one of probably the biggest gyms in UK now as well, so I've got stuff I want to do with that."