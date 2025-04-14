Liam Harrison to tap into his technical prowess vs aggressive Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173: Denver: "I do have to go back to that more"

After losing to Seksan Or Kwanmuang last September 2024 at ONE 166: Denver, British combat sports icon Liam Harrison will have the opportunity to redeem himself in front of the Ball Arena crowd on Aug. 2, as he is slated to face Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai match.

Ad

Before making his highly anticipated return on the global stage, Harrison gave his thoughts about the approach that he would be employing against Soe Lin, and according to him, he would use more of his fight IQ to nullify the Burmese's aggressive approach.

'Hitman' shared this during his recent interview with the South China Morning Post, saying:

"For my fight against Soe Lin Oo, there might have to be phases in that fight where I do have to go back to that more technical style and stuff."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Liam Harrison's interview here:

Ad

Harrison is looking to collect his third victory under the world's largest martial arts organization and potentially end his professional career on a high note before hanging up the gloves for good.

Liam Harrison reveals his other endeavors as a coach and a gym owner

The Bad Company representative is not only confined to being a fighter alone because he has been investing in his portfolio as a coach and a business owner while still competing at the highest level.

Ad

In the aforementioned interview, Harrison also said that he has built his reputation as a coach and a gym owner outside the ring, and he has been doing it for over a decade now:

"I started doing these seminars probably 15 years ago, even maybe a little bit more, building up my reputation as a coach. And I've got all sorts of other things going on. I'm co-owner of one of probably the biggest gyms in UK now as well, so I've got stuff I want to do with that."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.