“I’ve got all sorts of other things going on” - Liam Harrison says he’s set for life with ventures outside of fighting

British striker Liam Harrison is now at the tail end of his long and illustrious career but is ready for the next chapter of his life when he calls it a day with finality.

Ad

'Hitman' spoke about it in an interview with the South China Morning Post, highlighting how apart from competing, his ventures outside of it have prepared him for life beyond the game.

The 39-year-old Leeds native said:

"I started doing these seminars probably 15 years ago, even maybe a little bit more, building up my reputation as a coach. And I’ve got all sorts of other things going on. I’m co-owner of one of probably the biggest gyms in UK now as well, so I’ve got stuff I want to do with that."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the interview below:

Ad

Apart from competing, Liam Harrison has been a noted Muay Thai coach, which he does both in his gym back home and online. There he teaches different training modules, featuring some of his favorite techniques. Now and then he is joined by other coaches and top-level fighters to further expand his students' knowledge of the sport.

Liam Harrison returns to action at ONE 173

While many thought they had seen the last of Liam Harrison in the ring following his last match back in September in the United States, he pivots and is set to return to ONE Championship action later this year.

Ad

The Bad Company standout is confirmed for ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1. He will go up against Soe Lin Oo of Myanmar in a bantamweight Muay Thai match, part of the event marking the return of ONE Championship to the U.S. for the third straight year.

Ad

Harrison saw action at ONE 168 also in Denver in September last year, his first match back in two years following a knee injury. He, however, lost by TKO to Thai Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

Following the contest, he suggested that it was his last match in ONE Championship. He said the promotion offered him an opportunity that was too good to pass up and now his girding for his return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.