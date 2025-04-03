"The universe really does listen" - Liam Harrison recalls manifesting his insane comeback KO against Muangthai

British striker Liam Harrison has been involved in a handful of wars throughout his illustrious career. However, few barnburners can compare to the absolute insanity of his come-from-behind TKO of Muangthai PK Saenchai in April 2022.

Harrison reflected fondly on that match in an Instagram video, where he appeared to have manifested the entire fight during a podcast appearance months before the bout. He wrote in the caption:

"It is actually insane that I said this 3 months before the Muangthai fight ... then went on to have possibly the greatest fight in ONE Championship history and exactly what I joked about happened. Talk about talking something into existence, the universe really does listen 🤯"

He added:

"We defo need a few more Ace Ventura bonus dances before we retire 💰"

Watch the entire video below:

'Hitman' found himself in deep trouble against the multi-time Muay Thai world champ after getting knocked down twice early into round one. However, Harrison miraculously dropped 'Elbow Zombie' thrice before the first round ended to enforce the three-knockdown rule and win via TKO in one of the craziest one-round fights in ONE history.

Harrison will look to put on another striking showcase when he faces Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173: Denver on August 1 inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Liam Harrison opens up on fighting future after Soe Lin Oo bout

Liam Harrison recently spoke with combat sports veteran Nick Atkin about what lies ahead of him following his ONE 173 showdown with Soe Lin Oo. The Bad Company product stated:

"I'm putting no pressure on myself. I've got two fights left on my contract, so I'm putting no pressure on myself, one fight at a time. And I'll just see where I go from there."

Watch the entire interview below:

