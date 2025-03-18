British legend Liam Harrison returns to ONE Championship in looming barnburner against Soe Lin Oo at ONE 172 in Denver

Liam Harrison is back and set to heat Denver up one more time. The British legend returns to ONE Championship after a short-lived retirement and will take on the hard-hitting Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE 173: Denver on August 1 at the Ball Arena.

Ad

ONE Championship announced the development on its social media pages.

Ad

Trending

The promotion announced on Instagram:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Legends COLLIDE ⚔️ UK trailblazer Liam Harrison battles Lethwei icon Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai dream match on August 1 at ONE 173: Denver!"

Harrison initially announced his retirement last year when he lost to fellow legend Seksan in their 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai battle at ONE 168: Denver in September. 'Hitman', however, couldn't shake off the competitive bug and felt he had one more run left in him.

Ad

After leaving his gloves in the middle of the Circle at ONE 168, Harrison revealed on his social media platforms that ONE Championship gave him an offer he couldn't refuse.

While the world waited with bated breath on Harrison's return to ONE Championship, Harrison collected the WBC Muay Thai Diamond belt when he knocked out Isaac Araya at the Hitman Fight League earlier this month.

Harrison is often considered one of the greatest British fighters of all time and is credited for boosting the rise of Muay Thai in the Western world. The 39-year-old holds over 90 professional wins and captured world titles under WMC and WBC Muay Thai across his storied career.

Ad

Tickets for ONE 173 are now available via Ticketmaster.

Liam Harrison tells the younger generation to travel to Thailand to unlock their true potential

While Muay Thai has grown exponentially in the West, Liam Harrison firmly believes that the younger fighters should always train in Thailand to reach greater heights in the sport.

In a previous Instagram post, Harrison described how training in Thailand helped him unlock his fullest potential and become one of the greatest fighters in history.

Ad

He wrote:

"I would always say, however, to any youngsters who want to spend an extended period of time in Thailand to 100 percent do it. Get out there, fight as much as you can, and gain the experience, make memories, and create some amazing stories. This isn’t a dummy run, we’ve only got one chance to make these memories and to get after our dreams so make it happen. No regrets."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.