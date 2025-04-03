  • home icon
“One fight at a time” - Liam Harrison says there’s no pressure after unretiring for ONE 173 clash with Soe Lin Oo

By Jake Foley
Modified Apr 03, 2025 03:44 GMT
Liam Harrison
Liam Harrison (left) isn’t worried about his future heading into his fight against Soe Lin Oo (right)

Liam Harrison doesn't plan on making any long-term plans about his fighting career.

Last year, Harrison announced his retirement from Muay Thai in ONE Championship following a second-round knockout loss against Seksan.

'Hitman' returned to action in March, capturing the heavyweight title in his promotion, Hitman Fight League, with a third-round stoppage against Isaac Araya.

The 39-year-old has since announced he will return to ONE, starting with a bantamweight bout against Soe Lin Oo on August 1 at ONE 173.

Harrison recently did an interview with Nick Atkin and had this to say about his fighting plans moving forward:

"I’m putting no pressure on myself. I’ve got two fights left on my contract, so I’m putting no pressure on myself, one fight at a time. And I’ll just see where I go from there."

Liam Harrison moved down from the featherweight division to bantamweight following a 0-2 start. The decision was a game-changer for 'Hitman,' starting with consecutive first-round knockout wins against Mohammed Bin Mahmoud and Muangthai.

Harrison has since fought twice, suffering losses inside the distance against fellow legends Nong-O and Seksan.

Watch Harrison's entire interview with Nick Atkin below:

youtube-cover
Soe Lin Oo looks to end three-fight skid against Liam Harrison

Myanmar's Soe Lin Oo, who gained fame during his Lethwei career, started his ONE Championship tenure with three consecutive knockout wins against Masayoshi Tsuhashi, Fabio Reis, and Pongsiri PK Saenchai.

In September 2024, the 33-year-old's momentum was halted due to a unanimous decision loss against Nabil Anane, the reigning ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai champion.

Soe has since fought twice in 2025, losing against Seksan (unanimous decision) on January 24 and Dmitrii Kovtun (unanimous decision) on March 7.

The Myanmar native looks to get back on track and potentially add the legendary Liam Harrison to his fighting resume.

ONE Fight Night 173 goes down inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, United States. Harrison's last promotional fight against Seksan took place when ONE traveled to the same venue in September 2024 (ONE 170).

The North American event will be headlined by a women's atomweight MMA unification world title bout between Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga.

Edited by C. Naik
