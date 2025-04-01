WATCH: Thai legend Seksan brings the heat in stoppage of fellow icon Liam Harrison in Denver

When Seksan Or Kwanmuang suits up for action, it is best not to blink, and he demonstrated that perfectly in his showdown against fellow Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison.

Both men squared off against each other in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest at ONE 168, which took place at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, in September 2024.

Check out the highlights of that matchup below:

Recognizing the high-level threat of his Thai opponent, Harrison came out swinging, landing clean shots in the opening minutes of the bout. However, Seksan absorbed them with ease and immediately imposed his trademark aggressiveness.

The intensity only escalated in the second round as Seksan overwhelmed Harrison with a torrent of shattering body kicks and looping punches, sending the British striker to the canvas twice.

"The Man Who Yields To No One" then wrapped things up with a devastating overhand for the third and final knockdown to secure the victory at the 1:49 mark of the aforementioned frame.

Seksan battles Asa Ten Pow at ONE Fight Night 30

Seksan Or Kwanmuang looks to replicate his scintillating performance against Liam Harrison when he reports for duty at ONE Fight Night 30.

There, the Thai hard-hitter is booked to lock horns with American spitfire Asa Ten Pow in a 142-pound Muay Thai catchweight clash, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 4.

Seksan aims to extend his winning streak to three in his upcoming assignment, while Ten Pow has sights on redemption after breaking his victory strife against former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker in a Muay Thai joust at ONE 168.

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live and for free in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

