WATCH: Former champ John Lineker collects souls in chilling collection of KOs in his ONE Championship run ahead of ONE 172

John Lineker has carved out a reputation as one of the most feared athletes in ONE Championship history, leaving a trail of fallen foes in his wake.

Since joining the world’s largest martial arts organization in 2019, the former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion has delivered some of the most jaw-dropping knockouts ever seen inside the ring or Circle.

Check out John Lineker’s most devastating knockouts in ONE below:

One of his most notable victims was fellow ex-champion Bibiano Fernandes, who succumbed to Lineker’s signature power in March 2022. That night, a crushing left hook in the second round rendered his Brazilian compatriot motionless, crowning Lineker as the new divisional king.

Though his championship reign was brief, his ability to captivate audiences never wavered. In August 2023, he stunned fans again with a dramatic comeback knockout against Kim Jae Woong.

In 2024, Lineker has embraced a fresh challenge — transitioning to Muay Thai. Despite entering the discipline with 39 MMA fights under his belt, he has surpassed expectations in “the art of eight limbs.”

“Hands of Stone” made an explosive start to his Muay Thai career, scoring back-to-back knockout victories emphatically. First, he demolished Asa Ten Pow with a second-round finish in September 2024 before making short work of Alexey Balyko weeks later.

John Lineker brings act to kickboxing at ONE 172

Now, John Lineker is ready to conquer a new frontier. On March 23 at ONE 172, he will make his kickboxing debut at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Standing across from him in a three-round clash will be hometown hero and former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto.

With a 2-1 record in Muay Thai, Lineker has already proven his striking prowess. At ONE 172, he looks to carry that momentum into the kickboxing ranks.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

