WATCH: Liam Harrison produces his career's magnum opus in stunning single-round comeback vs. Muangthai in Singapore

Over the years, ONE Championship fans have witnessed many improbable victories inside the circle. Still, few, or maybe none, come close to the frenetic one-round Muay Thai encounter between United Kingdom megastar Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK Saenchai in April 2022.
Midway into the opening round, 'Hitman' got dropped twice thanks to the Thai standout's pinpoint accuracy and power. On the brink of suffering a TKO defeat due to the three-knockdown rule, Harrison mounted a comeback for the ages.
Relive Liam Harrison's come-from-behind TKO win below, which ONE posted on Instagram:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
After a heartbreaking TKO defeat to Seksan Or Kwanmuang in their legend-versus-legend duel at ONE 168: Denver last September, Harrison signaled his retirement by leaving his gloves in the center of the circle.
However, he can replace that defeat with a win when he returns to the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on August 1 for ONE 173: Denver. Looking to play the spoiler is hard-hitting Burmese star Soe Lin Oo, who is hungry to return to the win column after dropping his last three bouts.
Tickets for ONE 173 are available via Ticketmaster.
Liam Harrison opens up on his return to fighting
Fresh off winning the WBC Muay Thai Diamond title last month, Liam Harrison bared his thoughts on why he chose to return to competition in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post.
He said:
"I've spent many years building myself up as a coach as well as a fighter so that when I do finish fighting, at least I have got stuff to take my mind off that itch of wanting to compete and wanting to fight. And although it's going to be hard and horrible, at least I will have other stuff to occupy my mind and stuff."
Watch the entire interview below: